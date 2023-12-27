Current champion sits by the monitor backstage in WWE and critiques other stars' matches; he has helped Dominik massively!

The WWE is currently blessed with a deep roster of exceptionally talented wrestlers who go out of their way to help co-workers.

Rey Mysterio recently revealed how Seth Rollins reviews other talents' matches and gives them some valuable feedback, noting that his son Dominik Mysteriohas benefited from picking The Visionary's brain.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has been one of the best wrestlers in the world for a long time now and continues to perform at the highest level on WWE Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins is a versatile performer who commands the respect of other WWE talents, and it seems like he is an all-out wrestling fan who consumes matches while the shows are going on.

During his recent appearance on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Rey Mysterio revealed that Seth Rollins is one of those talents who sits by the monitors during shows and keeps a keen eye on other matches.

"There is certain talent that sits by the monitor and kind of just views the matches as they are going along. There is respected criticism by that certain talent watching it. One of the guys that likes to sit down and critique matches is Seth Rollins. But if you come back from your matches and ask Seth, especially if he's sitting down by the monitor, 'Hey, what do you think about the match? What could I do better?' He would critique you in a good way." [From 30:41 to 31:23]

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most-improved wrestlers in the locker room, and his growth could partly be attributed to him taking away the constructive criticism from Seth Rollins.

Rey stated that his son always chats with Rollins when he gets back to the Gorilla position:

"Dominik, I believe, is one of those guys, when he comes back, gets critiqued by Seth because he always sees Seth sitting down by the monitor before he goes out and when he walks back. So, that's good criticism." [From 31:23 to 31:37]

Rey Mysterio on how the WWE and pro wrestling locker rooms have evolved

It's pretty astonishing when you realize that Rey Mysterio has been an active wrestler since 1989.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been in the locker rooms of almost every major company and has seen how the business has evolved over the decades.

Rey Mysterio was asked whether the culture of senior talents playfully ribbing other wrestlers still exists in the current era.

Mysterio felt that the backstage atmosphere had transformed for the better in recent years, with wrestlers being more positive and supportive:

"B***busting, again, is between the guys that get along in that way. But it has changed. The locker room has changed very much." [From 31:38 to 31:45]

