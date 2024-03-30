Current champion takes a shot at Jade Cargill after electrifying debut on SmackDown

Former AEW star Jade Cargill made her official debut as a SmackDown star this week and took out the Damage CTRL member. Now one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka sent a message to Cargill.

Cargill became the newest addition to the SmackDown women's roster this week. General Manager Nick Aldis introduced her to the WWE Universe and claimed that she would be an exclusive member of the blue brand moving forward. The 31-year-old star also got on the mic and cut a quick promo. She told the fans that the storm had arrived on the Friday night show and put the entire women's division on notice.

Asuka, however, was not impressed by the debuting star. The Damage CTRL member took to X/Twitter to share her thoughts on the debut. She poked fun at Cargill's "storm" promo and claimed that she was a Category 5 Mega Thunderstorm herself. The Empress of Tomorrow made it clear that she could prove to be a thorn in the side of the former AEW star.

"It is a Category 1 storm, But I'm a Category 5 Mega Thunderstorm 🫵😈"

Jade Cargill will be at WrestleMania this year

The newest member of the SmackDown roster Jade Cargill will make a smashing WrestleMania debut this year. She will join hands with former Women's Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi to take on Damage CTRL in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

After her thrilling introduction on SmackDown this week, Cargill had the opportunity to showcase her in-ring skills as well. When Damage CTRL was laying a beatdown on Belair and Noami after the main event of SmackDown, Jade rushed down to the ring to make the save.

She single-handedly thrashed the Damage CTRL members, driving them out of the ring. Her addition to this feud will ensure that the EST of WWE will have sufficient backup in her battle against the nefarious faction.

It will be interesting to see how the power dynamics change on SmackDown after the addition of Jade Cargill.

