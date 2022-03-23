“Everybody actually hates you” - Current champion takes a hilarious shot at Sasha Banks 

One-half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina has taken a shot at Sasha Banks by comparing her to a troll doll.

At WrestleMania, she and her partner Carmella will defend their titles in a Fatal Four Way match against Sasha & Naomi, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler. Ahead of the bout, Zelina Vega stated that she'll be addressing the six other competitors in the match, beginning with Sasha Banks.

She sent out a video on Twitter mocking the former SmackDown Women's Champion with a troll doll, which she claimed was a new Banks action figure.

"Hello peasants, Queen Zelina here. I just figured that because WrestleMania is coming up, I would address the peasants in our Fatal Four Way match starting with... OMG, you guys, I'm so excited I just got the new Sasha Banks action figure. I mean it's a prototype, you know, but it looks just like her, doesn't it? Okay, [clears throat] Sasha, super stoked for our match at WrestleMania. Say something other than 'I love Eddie Guerrero, this is my dream, and I'm the boss,' go. No? Nothing? Nothing at all? Talk about how you're the conversation. How about the conversation being that everybody actually hates you and you're not going to steal our tag team championships at WrestleMania, no. Find out who I address next," she said.

Will Sasha Banks' losing streak come to an end at WWE WrestleMania 38?

Sasha is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now, and she's accomplished a lot in her career. However, she has never won a match at The Show of Shows. Last year, she lost to Bianca Belair in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One.

She'll be competing as part of a tag team this year, but the stakes are still high since it'll be a Fatal Four Way match. If she emerges victorious, she and Naomi will become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and Banks' 0-6 losing streak will be no more.

