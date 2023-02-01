Current champion teases WWE Wrestlemania match against Brock Lesnar

WWE has not been afraid to put Brock Lesnar in title matches throughout his career, but it seems like one champion is welcoming the challenge.

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon and posted a clip of the two in a stand-off against one another in the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match.

It is being reported by multiple outlets that despite the stand-off between Lesnar and Gunther, there are currently no plans to have the match happen at Wrestlemania 39. Still, it could be something that happens down the line as a potential match in the future.

What can both Brock Lesnar and Gunther do at WWE Wrestlemania 39 if they do not face one another?

The WWE creative team has their hands full heading into Wrestlemania 39, and having these two face off may not be on the cards. However, there are still matches that could happen at the Showcase of the Immortals that can be entertaining.

Gunther has been the WWE Intercontinental Champion for over 250 days thus far and has had a great set of matches against Sheamus, including at Clash at the Castle. The two even began the Royal Rumble match as the first two participants and could continue their feud with an Intercontinental Title match on one of the nights at the Show of Shows.

Jason Solomon @solomonster It’s like I’ve been saying for months. Complete the trilogy at Wrestlemania with Sheamus FINALLY winning the Intercontinental title. This needs to happen. It’s like I’ve been saying for months. Complete the trilogy at Wrestlemania with Sheamus FINALLY winning the Intercontinental title. This needs to happen. https://t.co/g56rJGcqVx

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar could face off for a different championship as the United States Championship is being contested in an Elimination Chamber match. He also interfered in the US Title match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory, helping Theory retain.

That could lead to a potential match between Lashley and Lesnar. The pair have already shown their capability to put on a great hard-hitting match together. They faced off against one another twice in one-on-one action, with both having a win apiece.

