"This or nothing" – Current champion told Vince McMahon that he wants to be the face of WWE

WWE Superstar Theory recently revealed that he stated his desire to be the face of the company to Vince McMahon.

The former NXT star has been on a meteoric rise in his second stint on the main roster after a forgettable first run. He also worked closely with Vince McMahon on-screen during this time and was often referred to as WWE Chairman's prodigy.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the latest Out of Character podcast, Theory disclosed that he believes he has what it takes to be the face of the promotion. The 24-year-old added that he also told Vince McMahon the same thing:

"I wanted him to know that this was never a second choice for me. This was always the only thing. Nothing against college or stuff like that, you can do that at anytime. For me, I never had a plan B. It was this or nothing. I was so heavy believing in myself at a very young age that, when these guys are at parties in high school, I'm in the gym and I'm training. I finish a job in a warehouse, working 8pm to 8am, I'm tired as hell, but I have to get up and workout because if I don't, I'm gonna fall off." (H/T: Fightful)

Theory also talked about a possible confrontation with WWE Legend John Cena

The last few months on the main roster have been very memorable for Theory. From being a part of an on-screen storyline with Vince McMahon to sharing the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin, the former NXT star has come a long way in WWE.

However, Theory has no plans of slowing down as he has a possible showdown with John Cena in mind. The 24-year-old has been calling out the 16-time world champion for a while now, with recent reports suggesting a program between the two down the line:

"Everything that happens in life, happens for a reason. The build up of all these huge moments that have been happening. Could this be the big build-up to get me ready for someone like John Cena? I'm gonna be honest, there are a lot of huge attractions, but I don't think it gets any bigger than John Cena. Whether you're a fan or not, you can't deny his work ethic and what he's done for WWE," said Theory.

John Cena is slated to make his WWE return on the June 27 edition of RAW. While the Cenation leader will be out there to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut, an interruption from Theory could kickstart the feud between the two.

