Current champion in WWE expresses his interest in having a storyline with Roman Reigns

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther expressed his interest in having a storyline with Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been nearly undefeated for over two years in WWE. Reigns dethroned Brock Lesnar and unified both WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38.

Last month, The Head of the Table defeated The Beast Incarnate in a brutal Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

Reigns is currently set to defend his titles against the Scottish Warrior at Clash at The Castle, which is set to take place on September 3, at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

During an interview with WittyWhittier, Gunther was asked if he would like to have a storyline with any WWE Superstar, to which he replied by saying that he would like to have a storyline with The Tribal Chief and take the titles off him:

"I don't have a list for that, but let's say it's Roman Reigns. Yes." [From 10:14 to 10:18]

It will be interesting to see if The Ring General can dethrone The Tribal Chief and win both world titles.

Gunther is currently feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura, The Ring General and The King of Strong Style faced each other on the latest episode of SmackDown for the Intercontinental Championship.

The former NXT UK Champion was able to defeat Nakamura, and it will be interesting to see if the storyline continues or if The Champion gets a new Challenger in the coming weeks.

Roman Reigns and Gunther were on opposite teams during Survivor Series 2019

Survivor Series 2019 is known for its dominant performances by the black-and-gold brand on the main roster. Often referred to as a developmental brand, the brand scored four victories and won brand warfare in WWE.

The Viking Raiders, Roderick Strong, Women's Team NXT and Shayna Baszler secured victories for the brand.

The men's team had major names such as Keith Lee, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Ciampa and more.

Amongst which, Gunther (fka Walter) was on the black-and-gold team.

The Big Dog was the leader of the blue brand while Gunther was on the opposite team. However, The Ring General didn't last long as the audience expected.

Drew McIntyre Claymore kicked Gunther and he was eliminated from the match in less than three minutes.

Unfortunately, Reigns and Gunther never got a chance to inflict pain on each other. It will be interesting to see if The Ring General can quickly climb to the top of the men's division and face The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Do you think Gunther can dethrone Roman Reigns? Sounds off in the comments section.

