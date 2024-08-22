Current champion wants to "surprise a lot of people" with Trick Williams in WWE

Trick Willaims has been making waves with his WWE NXT run. A current champion from another promotion wants to face him in a first-time-ever match.

TNA X Division Champion Mike Bailey wants to get his hands dirty and face the former NXT Champion. Many TNA stars have already worked with WWE stars under the new partnership between the two companies.

While speaking to Bass Ring Media, Bailey discussed the prospect of facing a superstar in NXT. He picked Trick Williams as the superstar with whom he would work best.

“Yeah, there’s many people, but if I had to narrow it down to one, I’d say Trick Williams. Stylistically, what he’s doing, it’s extremely exciting. What he does is very different, and I think he’s absolutely fantastic. He’s definitely on the way up, and I think he and I would surprise a lot of people,” said Mike Bailey. [H/T Fightful]

Mike Bailey is an exceptional highflyer who has made waves with his performances in TNA. A few matches in WWE could skyrocket him to the top, just like Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace.

Trick Williams could win the NXT Championship again before moving to the WWE main roster

Trick Williams worked in Carmelo Hayes’ shadows for over a year before becoming a breakout star. His popularity took him to the NXT Championship rather quickly.

Williams had a good run with the title that ended after he wasn’t pinned for it. “All Ego” Ethan Page won the title in a Fatal 4-Way Match that protected Trick from taking the pinfall.

The former NXT Champion is now in a rivalry with Pete Dunne while Page is building his title reign. WWE will likely keep the two men apart before booking a rematch between them for the title.

Fans could see Trick Williams win the NXT Title for another good run before he is ready for the main roster. It would be better to build him up even more rather than pushing him into the main roster without any direction.

