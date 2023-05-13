Current champion wins huge rematch after SmackDown goes off the air despite suffering an attack 

Pre-and-post-show dark matches are always a thing for RAW and SmackDown, as we see some interesting bouts after the cameras stop rolling. This week, we saw two huge rematches once the show went off the air.

The final match of the night saw Bianca Belair come out to face IYO SKY in a Backlash rematch. Even though Asuka spat mist on the EST of WWE and she couldn't see anything, the RAW Women's Champion came out as the winner anyway, with her face still green from the mist.

She was last seen on SmackDown in the medical room, struggling to gain her sight or do anything - even breathe. It set up a feud against Asuka, who will seemingly turn to the dark side this time. Belair defeated SKY in the main event:

Nathan Johnson @nathansmalls_13



#SmackDown And now an Iyo Sky vs. Bianca dark match to end the night. And now an Iyo Sky vs. Bianca dark match to end the night.#SmackDown https://t.co/nxGsrBhpdF

Apart from that, the Usos faced The Street Profits in a rematch as they have competed against one another many times. It was not too surprising that The Usos picked up the win with a 1D.

The Usos were put in a tough position on SmackDown this week when Roman Reigns announced that he and Solo Sikoa would be challenging for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions.

Poll : 0 votes