Current Champion on why WWE won't give her a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship

WWE Superstar and Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega recently revealed why she wouldn't get a shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

The one-half of Women's Tag Team Champions took to Twitter to discuss her potential involvement in the RAW Women's Championship picture. Queen Zelina believes that the creative team has a valid reason not to give her a title shot.

She took to Twitter to say how she would be 'such a menace' if she ended up winning the RAW Women's Championship. Queen Zelina believes that this possibility is stopping WWE from allowing her to potentially challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. Her tweet read:

"Lol, they know not to give me a shot at the WWE Raw Women's Championship.. because I will be suchhhhhh a menace when I have it around my waist. SUCH a menace."

While Zelina isn't an immediate threat to Becky Lynch, the RAW Women's Champion is preparing for a huge challenge that awaits her at WrestleMania 38. Bianca Belair, who won the Elimination Chamber match earlier this month to become the championship contender, will look to dethrone Big Time Becks at the 'Show of Shows.'

What's next for WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?

It's been a while since Queen Zelina and Carmella defended their Tag Team titles on RAW. It wasn't a surprise since they effectively had no opponents left on the main roster after former Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. split up soon after losing their titles.

#SmackDown @NaomiWWE @SashaBanksWWE Are we looking at the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions??? Are we looking at the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions???#SmackDown @NaomiWWE @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/kXpVeJiCCb

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Sasha banks return to in-ring action for the first time since Royal Rumble. She faced old rival Shotzi on the blue brand and picked up a convincing victory.

Following the match, Naomi entered the ring and confirmed that the two superstars would be reuniting to bring back Team B.A.D. They also confirmed that the duo would soon challenge Queen Zelina and Carmella for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Both teams are expected to kickstart their title feud in the coming weeks to set up a big match at WrestleMania 38.

