Current champions humiliated by Pretty Deadly in a vicious attack on a WWE show

Tonight, Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) blindsided and took down the current NXT Tag Team Champions, the Gallus. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of the Gallus defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a non-title match but were embarrassed by the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

Current tag team champions bullied Malik Blade early in the match. However, some random silly-looking guys walked out with a cake. The distraction allowed Blade to tag Enofe.

Enofe went on a run and almost got caught up in the ropes, but he hit a Tope Con Giro on Wolfgang on the outside.

He added an elbow drop from the top for a near fall. After tossing Edris Enofe out of the ring, Gallus hit their finisher on Blade for a quick win.

Following the match, the cake boys revealed that the cake was for the two-year anniversary of Pretty Deadly beating Gallus for the NXT UK Tag Titles.

The NXT Tag Team Champions did not like the insult and destroyed the cake boys. But within seconds, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson blindsided Gallus members, and they hit Split Mil on Wolfgang on the steel steps to send a solid claim for the NXT Tag Titles.

Do you think Pretty Deadly should retain the NXT Tag Titles? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes