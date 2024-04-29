Veteran believes major title change won’t take place on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, aka Zeb Colter, has given his prediction for a huge title match on SmackDown next week.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, collectively known as A-Town Down Under, won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40 in a multi-team ladder match. The duo was presented with a new title, the WWE Tag Team Championship, on the blue brand a couple of weeks back. They will defend it against The Street Profits on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

While Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are backed by Bobby Lashley, Dutch Mantell believes that a title change is unlikely to take place. The WWE veteran also had huge praise reserved for Waller and Theory during his appearance on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

"A-Town Down [Under]. [Winners for next week]. I think Grayson Waller and Theory, they’re a good team. I think they can do, that’s your character team, you can do anything you wanna do with them. That’s a producer’s dream, to have teams like this. Especially Theory. Theory can do anything. I think they will keep the title on those guys for a while." [From 1:04:45 onwards]

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory joined forces last year. While there were teases of them splitting up in the past, the duo worked through their differences to clinch the title at The Showcase of the Immortals.

