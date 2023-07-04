Current champions rescue superstar from Rhea Ripley’s brutal assault on WWE RAW

Current champions rescue another superstar from Rhea Ripley's brutal assault tonight on WWE RAW.

Tonight on the red brand, Natalya got another shot at the Women's World Championship when she faced Rhea. Before the match began, Nattie was seen getting advice from Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The veteran's recent form has seen her question herself as a performer.

However, Natalya was ready for Rhea tonight as she took the fight to the Women's World Champion by attacking her during her entrance. The two women put on an amazing hard-fought battle that showed that Natalya still belongs in WWE.

Despite her valiant efforts, Natalya still came up short against the Eradicator, who finished her with her signature move, the Riptide. However, it didn't end there.

Following the victory, Rhea continued to viciously assault a defenseless Natalya. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez wasted no time in coming out to Natalya's defense, and they chased away Mami from the ring.

Considering that Rhea recently warned Raquel Rodriguez about getting into her business, this could be the start of a new rivalry.

