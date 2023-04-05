Current and ex-WWE Superstars openly show support for Bayley after she shared a cryptic goodbye post

WWE Superstar Bayley recently shared a cryptic post that led to speculation over her potential exit from the company after WrestleMania.

Bayley joined forces with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for a six-woman tag team match against Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 39. Damage CTRL lost a bout that seemingly ended the heel stable's long-running feud with Becky Lynch.

RAW after WrestleMania saw Kai and SKY lock horns with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in a tag team match where the winner would earn a title shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The SmackDown Superstars picked up a win, but fans were more concerned about The Role Model not being at ringside like she usually is for all Damage CTRL segments.

Following The Show of Shows, Bayley took to Twitter to note how sometimes the closest of relationships end. Fans took it as a hint at her potential future with the company and were gravely concerned.

"And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end. Bye," said Bayley in her tweet.

Not long after, Dakota Kai sent her a heartfelt message saying, "I love you." Former WWE Superstars Mercedes Mone (f.k.a. Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi) also shared posts about Bayley.

Mone, who is one of Bayley's closest friends, took to Instagram to share a story about The Role Model. Naomi retweeted a post claiming Bayley is underappreciated and deserves more respect. Carmella said that no one was better than the Damage CTRL leader.

Below are the wrestlers' social media posts for Bayley:

Trinity @TheTrinity_Fatu



@itsBayleyWWE appreciation tweet, one of the most gifted icons on the planet for a long time.

WWE fans are equally concerned over the issue, with many claiming the company will make a huge mistake if they fail to credit Bayley for her work. Others noted how Ronda Rousey recently spoke about the women's division not being booked well. Charlotte Flair has also confirmed that she will be taking some time off, raising several eyebrows.

What happened to WWE Superstar Bayley after WrestleMania?

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



Bayley is one of the most influential women in wrestling. She changed the game.

She has my full support no matter what happens.

Although Damage CTRL suffered a loss at WrestleMania, fans expected Bayley to lead the team into a different storyline. However, there was shockingly no mention of her throughout the show on RAW after WrestleMania.

Backstage reports by Fightful Select have claimed that WWE initially had plans for Bayley to appear on the red brand this week. However, she was seemingly pulled from the show at the last minute, with Vince McMahon rumored to have made multiple changes to the episode.

There is speculation about Bayley asking for her release, but that is not the case yet. However, there's no additional confirmation of what happened behind the scenes.

