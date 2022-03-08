Current female WWE star describes Randy Orton with an 'emoji'

Randy Orton left a current female star dumbstruck when he executed an impressive RKO on Chad Gable on tonight's edition of RAW.

Orton and Riddle competed in a tag team triple threat match tonight for the RAW Tag Team titles. RK-Bro took on The Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens. In the end, Riddle pinned Gable to win the titles for RK-Bro.

During the final moments of the match, Gable attempted a moonsault, but Orton caught him mid-air with a thunderous RKO. The insane move got a huge pop from the fans in attendance.

Fans have been heaping praise on Randy Orton on Twitter as well. Current female WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell was among many who were impressed with the RKO and sent out a tweet reacting to it.

Hartwell described The Viper with a 'goat' emoji, hinting that he is the greatest of all time.

Check out the tweet below:

Randy Orton has hit some impressive-looking RKOs in the past

RKO is one of the most popular finishing moves in all of WWE. The finisher shares a resemblance to WWE Hall of Famer DDP's iconic move, the Diamond Cutter. Orton adopted the move way back in 2003 when he was steadily moving up the ranks on WWE RAW.

Orton went on to win several top title belts with the help of the RKO. The move garnered mainstream fame in 2013-14 when people began using it in funny vines on the web.

You can read about the origin of the RKO vines HERE.

At WrestleMania 31, Orton hit Seth Rollins with a jaw-dropping RKO in the middle of the ring. The move gets talked about by fans to this day. In another instance, Orton hit an RKO on Evan Bourne mid-air, leaving fans speechless.

Randy Orton's RKO on Chad Gable is bound to gain cult status in the coming years, similar to the ones he hit on Rollins and Bourne. What was your immediate reaction to the astounding moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha