"We need to talk"- Current female WWE Superstar isn't happy with Triple H

Dakota Kai took a jibe at Triple H in a tweet addressed to him, hours after the controversial finish to the main event of WWE RAW.

On last night's edition of RAW, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY took on Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the finals of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. The finish to the bout saw Aliyah pinning Kai to pick up a big win for her team. As many fans have pointed out since then, Aliyah pinned the wrong person to win the match, as SKY was the legal competitor in the match at the time.

Shortly after, WWE's head of creative Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez on their Women's Tag Team title win on RAW. The tweet received a displeased response from Dakota Kai, who certainly wasn't happy with the former WWE Champion congratulating Aliyah and Raquel. She took a jibe at The Game by referring to him as the boss and putting the term in quotes. Check out her tweet below:

"Hey “boss”, we need to talk.."

Dakota Kai recently made her WWE return, soon after Triple H gained creative power

It's not exactly a secret that Triple H is a big fan of Dakota Kai. The female star did quite well for herself back when she was a mainstay in Triple H's NXT. About two years ago, the WWE veteran heaped massive praise on Kai, acknowledging her growth in NXT:

"To see her growth and development from the sort of person that came in here, that was just comfortable being the friend of the other people to the person that was, in some ways, we did the creative where she was petrified of Shayna Baszler because you could almost see it in her that she was intimidated by a lot of the bigger stuff, and you can almost see it in her face in her eyes, and I was like, 'well, we're going to run with that,' but to see where she's come to where she is now. To see her step into it herself and to see her go out there week after week and put on great performances," he said.

Kai and IYO SKY certainly weren't happy with what happened last night. Judging from the fact that Kai herself pointed out that she wasn't the legal competitor in the bout at the time of the pin, it looks like there's more to this story than what fans have seen so far.

It remains to be seen what's next for Kai and SKY following this huge loss. Will the duo manage to convince Triple H to give them a shot at the title belts? What do you think?

