Current and former WWE stars react to Triple H announcing his retirement

Triple H has confirmed he is now retired from WWE in-ring competition. He did so during an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take, detailing his health issues in grim detail.

The Game had a cardiac event in September 2021, and he had to take time off from all his duties in WWE. He got pretty emotional while speaking about the situation and revealed that he has a defibrillator in his chest.

Several current and former WWE Superstars took to Twitter to send their best wishes to Triple H. Most of them were prominent stars in NXT - the brand he built. He had a significant influence on most of their careers.

Former champions of the black and gold brand like Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Johnny Gargano paid tribute to The King of Kings and thanked him, while a few released stars also reacted to his retirement.

Another couple of ex-WWE Superstars shared messages for Triple H and wished him well. Here is a compilation of these reactions:

Beth Copeland @TheBethPhoenix Thank you @TripleH for your guidance, friendship and the opportunities you gave me in #NXT ! Looking forward to seeing your next chapter unfold! Thank you @TripleH for your guidance, friendship and the opportunities you gave me in #NXT ! Looking forward to seeing your next chapter unfold!

The Miz @mikethemiz Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH https://t.co/GL5FsadoJJ

Cathy Kelley @catherinekelley i always looked forward to the days we got to work together bc they were genuinely so much fun. thank you for always advocating for me, and for the opportunities for growth you provided. here’s to an incredible in ring career @TripleH i always looked forward to the days we got to work together bc they were genuinely so much fun. thank you for always advocating for me, and for the opportunities for growth you provided. here’s to an incredible in ring career @TripleH! https://t.co/cUPJcg9u7e

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico We had our differences during the day. But I will always respect you and your legacy in this industry. I’m really to happy to hear that you’re safe and that you can keep being a dad to your daughters. Sad to hear about you hanging your boots. You are one of the greatest of all We had our differences during the day. But I will always respect you and your legacy in this industry. I’m really to happy to hear that you’re safe and that you can keep being a dad to your daughters. Sad to hear about you hanging your boots. You are one of the greatest of all https://t.co/anQGu1oSOI

Mia Yim @MiaYim Thank you Triple H. Thank you Triple H.

Ariya Daivari @AriyaDaivari Thank you Triple H for the years of entertainment. You were the driving force behind the CWC, which lead to fulfilling a lifelong dream of working for the WWE. For that, I'm forever grateful. Thank you Triple H for the years of entertainment. You were the driving force behind the CWC, which lead to fulfilling a lifelong dream of working for the WWE. For that, I'm forever grateful.

When did Triple H last wrestle in WWE?

Triple H hadn't wrestled a regular match for over two years before his cardiac event. His last official in-ring contest came at a June 2019 Live Event in Tokyo, Japan. The 14-time world champion teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Robert Roode and Samoa Joe.

The last time The Game had a televised match was three weeks before that, as he took on Randy Orton at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. His final WrestleMania match came against another one of his former Evolution teammates - Batista.

He did have an in-ring confrontation with The Viper on a January 2021 episode of RAW, during Orton's angle with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt. However, it was not counted as an official match.

We at Sportskeeda wish Paul Levesque all the best and good health in his post-retirement life, following the end of his legendary in-ring career.

