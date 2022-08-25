"The shackles are off a little bit"- Current male WWE star shares his honest opinion of Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Damian Priest was full of praise for Rhea Ripley, stating that he is having a blast working with the fellow Judgment Day star.

Ripley has been a force to reckon with since her NXT days. She joined the ranks of Judgment Day earlier this year at WrestleMania Backlash and has often helped her fellow stablemates Priest and Finn Balor get one over their opponents.

During a recent chat with Rick Ucchino on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Damian Priest stressed The Eradicator is just getting started and is coming into her own on the red brand.

“The world doesn’t even know what she’s [Rhea] capable of and that’s crazy thinking about all she’s accomplished already. The shackles are off a little bit and that was the point of the Judgment Day. Let’s do this our way and now we’re really gonna have fun. Like, we were having fun before. Individually, we were all successful. We were all happy and having fun. But this is a blast, you know? And all we talk about is, like the crazy things we’re gonna do.” (h/t- cagesideseats)

Rhea Ripley could be involved in a feud with WWE Hall of Famer

While Rhea Ripley has featured prominently on RAW alongside her stablemates recently, she has not competed in a match in the last two months.

Her last bout was in June when she defeated three other female stars to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship. However, she was unable to challenge for the title due to an untimely injury.

This could change in the coming time as Rhea had a confrontation with Beth Phoenix on RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer was present at ringside when Judgment Day tried to attack Edge after the latter's victory over Damian Priest.

The heel trio was about to hit the Rated-R Superstar with a chair when Beth made her way to the ring, chasing off the sinister faction. Beth has hinted about returning to action for quite some time, and a match against The Eradicator could be on the cards in the coming time.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley take on the WWE Hall of Famer? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy