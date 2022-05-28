Current NXT star says he wanted to work with Johnny Gargano

Current NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes revealed during a recent interview that he wanted to do more work with Johnny Gargano.

Gargano worked for WWE from 2015 to 2021, spending the entirety of his tenure on NXT. During this time, he had three reigns with the North American Championship, a single reign with the NXT Championship, and the NXT Tag Champion alongside Tommaso Ciampa. He was also the first triple crown champion in the history of the developmental brand.

Another man who is quite familiar with championship success in NXT is Carmelo Hayes. The former North American Champion was recently interviewed by The Black Announce Table. When Hayes was asked about his favorite people to work with, he named the former DIY member.

Hayes also mentioned that while he was excited to work with the main roster stars in the future, he wishes he and Gargano had done more together.

"I really liked working with Johnny Gargano. I felt like that was cool, I felt like we could have done some more stuff. I felt like that was just so quick, and then he took off," Hayes said. [6:28 - 6:39]

You can check out the interview below:

What has Johnny Gargano been up to since leaving WWE?

Since leaving WWE, Johnny Wrestling has been enjoying his newfound fatherhood.

Gargano and his wife, former NXT Superstar Candice LeRae, have recently welcomed their first child into the world. Quill Lewis Gargano was born on February 17th, 2022.

The former DIY member has also streamed regularly since his WWE exit and has released some new merchandise. He also recently appeared on AEW star Sammy Guevara's vlog.

It will be interesting to see where Johnny Gargano pops up next and if he will join AEW.

You can read more about Johnny Wrestling by clicking here.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription and credit The Black Announce Table for any quotes used.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha