"I want Becky Lynch" - Recently returned star is ready to challenge current and former champions

WWE NXT Superstar Zoey Stark has expressed interest in facing Becky Lynch and other women on the main roster.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion made her televised return last Tuesday after sustaining an injury in late 2021. She won a 20-woman battle royal to become the number one contender for Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship.

In a recent interview with WWE Español, Zoey Stark was asked which brand, either RAW or SmackDown, she would prefer to go to after being called up to the main roster. She chose the red brand and named Lynch as one of the superstars she'd like to face.

"Mhm, that’s a tough one [would she rather land on SmackDown or RAW]. So I just wanna work with everybody on both brands. As of right now, I would say RAW. I wanna go up against Becky Lynch, you know? But I want all of ‘em. I want Becky Lynch, I want Bianca Belair, I want Charlotte Flair. So probably all of ‘em realistically. I can hang with all of ‘em, I know I can," said Stark. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Will Becky Lynch reclaim the RAW Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam?

Big Time Becks lost the coveted women's title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 Night One, and she'll finally get a one-on-one rematch at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Last year at the same event, she defeated The EST of WWE in quick succession to win the SmackDown Women's Championship after making a surprise return.

Becky is one of the biggest female stars in the pro wrestling industry right now, and she could very well be the one to dethrone Bianca Belair and become the new champion.

