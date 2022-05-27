"It was heartbreaking" - Former champion comments on Triple H's retirement

RAW Superstar Angelo Dawkins said it was heartbreaking to find out that Triple H retired from the in-ring competition.

On March 25, 2022, The Game announced his retirement from pro wrestling due to his heart condition. He was hospitalised last year after suffering a cardiac event. He made his last on-screen WWE appearance in months at WrestleMania 38, where he opened Night Two by thanking the fans and leaving his wrestling boots in the ring.

During an appearance on NBC Sports’ Ten Count podcast, Angelo Dawkins, who was a competitor in Triple H's NXT, said that moment motivated him to put on a good match as he competed after the segment.

"It was heartbreaking [hearing about Triple H's retirment]. It sucked. The weird part right before we went out for our match at WrestleMania [38], he goes out there, puts his boots in the middle of the ring, rolls out and I was just like, oh snap, this really it-it and not only that, it’s like dang, now we gotta go out there and put on a show for him. Gotta be like, aye dawg, you in good hands now. We got this. But nah, he was a big pillar in the game, you know what I’m saying? He’s one of the guys that changed the game. He’s a ‘Cerebral Assassin’ in the game man. He changed it and it was awesome to see," said Dawkins. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Triple H is one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time

The Cerebral Assassin has had a very decorated career in professional wrestling. He has won multiple championships, headlined numerous premium live events and has won the Royal Rumble twice. When he announced his retirement, fans and wrestlers from different promotions came out to thank him and send him their best wishes.

This includes several AEW stars such as Adam Cole and Andrade. The Game's last televised match was against his former rival and partner, Randy Orton. The two stars collided at WWE Super ShowDown in 2019, which was won by The Apex Predator.

Edited by Neda Ali