Current RAW star doesn't think Vince McMahon mistreated his father despite accusations 

Vince McMahon spent four decades in charge of WWE - a position he gained after purchasing the promotion from his father. He has seen generations of talent come and go, including the legendary Rhodes family. Cody Rhodes recently revealed the truth about McMahon allegedly ribbing his father, Dusty Rhodes.

Dusty Rhodes' WWE tenure was short-lived, lasting from 1989-1991. By that point, he was seemingly well past his prime. Although there were high expectations over what could come of his WWE run, he was given the now-iconic yellow polka-dot gear. Many believed that the polka-dot was a rib by Vince McMahon to embarrass Dusty Rhodes for his time in rival promotions.

Cody Rhodes, however, doesn't look at it that way. Speaking to Peter Rosenburg on The Cheap Heat podcast, The American Nightmare denied that Vince McMahon ribbed his father with the gimmick. He stated that it was more about doing something fun with a wrestler past his prime:

"I don't believe he took it out on him," Rhodes said. "If you hear it from Vince himself, he just thought he was past his prime, let's do some fun stuff. When I try to tell fans that the polka dots wasn't a rib, it's one of those things where they will argue with me on it. I don't wanna argue about this stuff. Hey, however you feel." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Cody Rhodes didn't deny that Vince McMahon may have looked down on his family

Vince McMahon @VinceMcMahon They broke the mold when they made Dusty Rhodes. Thinking of The American Dream on his birthday. They broke the mold when they made Dusty Rhodes. Thinking of The American Dream on his birthday. https://t.co/zgCV782glF

From a WWE perspective, Cody Rhodes could be set to outdo his father and brother in terms of accomplishments. He is already operating on a level far higher than either legend has in WWE.

Rhodes was asked how he felt about the McMahon family looking down on the Rhodes family. He didn't entirely deny it, stating that there could be some truth to it.

"I like the narrative about the McMahons maybe pushing the Rhodes a bit," Cody said. "It's a fun narrative. There also might be some truth in it. There might be."

Whatever it may be, the McMahons will have no problems getting their money's worth from Cody Rhodes as he is scheduled to main event WrestleMania Hollywood in April.

