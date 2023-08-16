A current WWE SmackDown superstar may be leaving the company very soon. According to Lacey Evans' recent social media updates, she'll no longer be going by that ring name in a few hours.

The 33-year-old star changed her Instagram and Twitter handles yesterday to her real name, which attracted attention. This resulted in a lot of speculation about her future in the world's leading wrestling company. She reacted to the rumors on Twitter by sending out a GIF of a woman asking 'how many days left?'

Lacey Evans recently took to Instagram to inform fans that beginning August 16, they should address her as "Macey Estrella," her real name, instead of her in-ring moniker. This could mean that when the clock strikes 12, she will no longer be signed to the wrestling juggernaut.

"When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella from here on out.......oh, and this jacket is up for grabs. Be on the lookout. #ComingSoon #NoMannersMacey #GottaThinkOfSomeOtherCoolHashTag #LordLookAtMe," she wrote.

The SmackDown star also changed her Instagram and Twitter bios to say 'formerly known as WWE Superstar Lacey Evans.' When a fan on Twitter sent her a message thanking her for what she's done, she responded by thanking everyone.

When was Lacey Evans' last match in WWE?

Lacey Evans made her main roster debut in 2019 as The Sassy Southern Belle, and she competed in the main event of that year's Extreme Rules premium live event. She teamed up with Baron Corbin to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team Winner Takes All match for the Universal and RAW Women's Championships.

Lacey Evan was repacked multiple times, and when Triple H took over, she undertook a military gimmick to represent her experience as a US Marine. Her last televised match was against Charlotte Flair on the June 23 episode of SmackDown, which she lost.

