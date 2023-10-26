Current SmackDown Superstar predicts future tag team alliance with Jade Cargill

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently opened up about potentially forming a tag team with Jade Cargill.

Although Cargill is one of the biggest signings the Stamford-based promotion has made recently, she has not yet made her debut. The rising star has taken the company by storm with her extravagant appearances, and has already appeared on-screen with some of the company's biggest superstars.

While speaking in an interview on Wrestle Rant, The EST of WWE spoke about a possible collaboration with Jade. Bianca Belair noted that while the fans are excited about Cargill facing Belair, the latter would like to form a tag team with the newly recruited star.

"I used to get questions about facing Jade before she even came to WWE and I would always say, 'Well, everybody wants what they can't have,' but now it's a possibility. It's very exciting. I feel like everybody's talking about 'Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill.' I think that would be a WrestleMania-caliber match, but also, too, a tag team. There's so many possibilities. So I'm very excited for it. I think it's amazing the way she's been able to make a name for herself and the hype that she's been able to build about herself before even having a match," Bianca said.

The EST added that Jade Cargill entering the women's division would be prosperous, and she would be looking forward to coexist with the latter in the near future.

"I'm just looking for her to hit the scene and carry that momentum and not let up with that. I just think it's amazing. I've said before that I'm here to bring myself, my culture, representation to the table, and having Jade here she's going to add more to it. WWE continues to evolve. I always say I'm here to represent and inspire and what's better than one of us is two of us. So, I want us to both come in here and coexist and in putting work together and inspire encourage three, four, five, six, and seven more to come along the way and have WWE continue to evolve." (H/T- Fightful)

Madusa spoke about Bianca Belair facing Jade Cargill

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa recently shared her honest opinion on Bianca Belair facing Jade Cargill in the near future.

While speaking on her Trash Talk podcast, Madusa mentioned that it would be a great show watching The EST of WWE go against Cargill.

In continuation of the same podcast, she added that she believes the two women will face each other at WrestleMania in the future.

"Bianca and her is going to be a great... I could see those two, I'm calling it for the future, for a WrestleMania. Yes, that would be huge, her and Bianca Belair of course. So, that's my future prediction," she said.

It would be exciting to see if Bianca Belair gets a chance to face Jade Cargill in the near future.

What are your thoughts on a potential matchup between the two superstars? Sound off in the comment section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.