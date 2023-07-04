Current star shares 12-year-old photo of him escorting Triple H out of the arena

In a throwback picture shared on Twitter, WWE Superstar Santos Escobar can be seen escorting Triple H out of the arena.

Back in late 2011, The Game was dealing with many problems, including The Awesome Truth. The sinister duo had taken WWE by storm and were proving to be a massive nuisance for the company.

WWE traveled to Mexico City in 2011. On the October 17, 2011, episode of RAW, Triple H was informed by John Laurinaitis that there was an immigration issue and he had to leave the arena immediately. The Game was then escorted out of the show by a bunch of officials, one of which was current WWE Superstar Santos Escobar.

Check out the throwback picture that Escobar shared on Twitter:

Triple H initially turned down a major idea proposed by Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar is doing quite well on WWE TV and is a member of the current version of the Latino World Order.

He recently had a chat with Ryan Satin on the Out Of Character podcast and revealed that the WWE veteran initially shot down the idea of bringing back the LWO.

"So the very first conversation I had with Triple H, and he asked me, ‘What do you want to do?’ I told him, ‘Can I bring back the LWO?’ Before I said the letter ‘O,’ he said, ‘No. I want you to be you, and I want people to see you, and not think of anybody else. I want you to think of something else. You want a group? We can do a group. But write something down, think about it, give it to me, and we’ll see.’ So that kind of shot down my initial desire, but Triple H was right." Escobar explained. [H/T WrestleZone]

Escobar has massive potential and could become a top name on the main roster in the future. He has come a long way since being hired as security personnel in his 2011 appearance on RAW.

Has Santos Escobar impressed you so far on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes