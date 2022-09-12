Current Superstar MVP debunks long-standing WWE myth

MVP has always enjoyed debunking WWE rumors and myths that simply aren't true. This weekend, he helped dispel a long-standing myth about the wrestling gear that he's competed in for most of his WWE career.

It has long been rumored that Porter was forced to wear his trademark full-body wrestling gear to cover up some of his tattoos. Most notably, a tattoo of Malcolm X.

MVP recently took to social media to end this rumor once and for all, confirming to a member of the WWE Universe that "some internet idiot" made it up:

"Nah. Some internet idiot made that up."

MVP knows that putting The Hurt Business back together in WWE would be money

Ever since WWE broke up The Hurt Business on the road to WrestleMania 37, fans have been clamoring for the group to reform.

Following Vince McMahon's resignation from WWE and Triple H taking over as the head of creative for RAW and SmackDown, fans have been tweeting The Game their suggestions to help improve the product going forward.

One of the most popular suggestions over the last month was for Triple H to put The Hurt Business back together on Monday Night RAW. This is something that MVP seems open to, as he responded to a fan's suggestion with a bunch of money bag emojis.

As the manager of Omos, Porter hasn't been seen on RAW in over a month, and many within the WWE Universe would like to see him back on television sooner rather than later. Perhaps managing someone else would allow that to happen? Only time will tell.

Are you surprised to see another WWE myth debunked? Do you think Triple H should consider putting The Hurt Business back together at some point? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

