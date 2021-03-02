RAW Superstar's mother tells Charlotte Flair to give others a title opportunity

Peyton's Royce's mother isn't happy with Charlotte Flair wanting a RAW Women's Championship shot at WrestleMania 37.

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Charlotte Flair opened up about Asuka not being on the show. The Queen talked about how Shayna Baszler's kick ended up giving Asuka a broken tooth. Flair then made it clear that she wants a title match against Asuka at WrestleMania.

As expected, the WWE Universe wasn't happy with Flair wanting another title opportunity at The Show of Shows. The parent of a certain WWE Superstar also shared fans' sentiments, if her latest tweet is any indication.

Peyton Royce's mom took to Twitter after Charlotte Flair's announcement and told her to give other women a chance to fight for the title.

Apparently, Peyton Royce's mom has had enough of seeing her daughter get pushed to the sidelines.

Charlotte Flair has been in a title match at every WrestleMania she's been a part of

WWE has been quite generous when it comes to Charlotte Flair's placement on WrestleMania cards. Charlotte made her way to WWE's main roster in 2015 and won the Women's title in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. She defeated Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks to win the coveted belt that night.

Charlotte Flair was in a multi-woman RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania 33 but failed to come out victorious. The next year, she broke Asuka's legendary winning streak by defeating her to retain her SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 34.

At WrestleMania 35, most fans wanted to see a singles contest pitting Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania. WWE inserted Charlotte in the match, and The Queen defeated Asuka for the SmackDown Women's title mere days before the event.

Charlotte was unsuccessful that year and lost her title to Becky Lynch, but she wasn't the one who took the pinfall. Last year, her fortunes changes, as she defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women's title at WrestleMania 36.

It's quite clear why Peyton Royce's mother isn't happy with Charlotte Flair wanting a title match at WrestleMania 37. What do you think? Sound off in the comments.