Current superstar's sister is "praying and waiting" for WWE's call

A current superstar's sister is hoping to get WWE's call in the near future, as per her comments on Twitter.

Valerie Loureda, aka Lola Vice, attended a tryout during WrestleMania 38 weekend two years ago. She bagged a deal a few months later and is currently a mainstay on NXT.

Lola Vice's sister, Natalie Loureda, has made it clear that she would love to follow in her sister's footsteps and make her way to WWE. When a fan asked on Twitter when they could see Natalie in the company, she responded by tweeting that she has been praying and waiting for the opportunity.

Lola Vice is committed to being a top performer in WWE

Last year, Lola Vice had a chat with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald. She opened up about fighting in MMA again; for those unaware, Vice fought in Bellator MMA before making her way to World Wrestling Entertainment.

“I have mixed thoughts about that because right now, I’m very committed to being the best wrestler or superstar in the history of WWE. I’m a big believer that you have to stick to one path and commit to that, and you can’t really do two, three, four, and then just be okay in all of them. If I’m gonna do something, I’m gonna be the best at it. Maybe that’s in my cards in a while, if Hunter wants me to do it. Whoever my boss is, I will do what they want, and of course, I’ll be open to it. I love fighting. But right now, I’m completely dedicated to the WWE, and that’s my only goal.” [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen if Natalie Loureda ends up joining her sister in NXT somewhere down the line. She certainly seems quite excited over the idea of wrestling in the biggest promotion in the world.

What do you think? Will Triple H hire Natalie Loureda in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

