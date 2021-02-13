Current Superstar says Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have become a joke

In her latest tweet, Lana insulted Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler by stating that they have become a joke.

Lana's confidence seems to be at an all-time high, as she prepares for her latest WWE Women's tag team title shot against arch-rivals Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Lana recently posted a picture on her official Twitter handle, in which she can be seen posing with her tag team partner, Naomi. Lana stated that Jax and Baszler have become the joke that she and Naomi always knew they were. Take a look at the tweet below:

Lana and Naomi have a golden opportunity at their hands, when they face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Judging by the picture Lana has posted, it looks like she is determined to win her very first title belt in WWE. Naomi and Lana are posing in a training ring in the picture, hinting that they have been doing their bit towards making sure that they are as ready as they've ever been, when they face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

I have no words 😤🤬 . This is getting blown out of proportion https://t.co/7RlsY7Ii2J — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 12, 2021

Lana had a tag team title opportunity against the duo back in 2020, but a vicious attack by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on an episode of RAW put her out of action, which eventually led to Charlotte Flair replacing her in the match.

Following Royal Rumble 2021, Lana and Naomi formed a tag team and became the No. 1 contenders for the Women's tag team titles. They are all set to face the champions for the coveted belts, and Lana is well aware that she is very close to tasting WWE title gold for the first time in her career. After Lana and Naomi's wins over the villains on this week's RAW, plus the awkward moment that turned Nia Jax into a laughing stock on social media, many fans would agree with Lana that the duo has indeed become a joke.

