Current Superstar possibly challenges Sasha Banks to an Intergender match

WWE NXT Superstar Kushida recently gave an interesting reply to Sasha Banks, following the latter star's victory over Reginald on the recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the show, Sasha Banks' rivalry with Carmella took an interesting turn, as The Boss took on Reginald in an Intergender contest. The finish to the match saw Banks executing a Banks Statement on Reginald, which forced the sommelier to tap out.

Hours later, NXT Superstar Kushida responded to Sasha Banks' tweet about gender not amounting to much when one's a boss. Kushida seemingly questioned Sasha's statements and possibly challenged her by stating the following words: "Interesting about that". Check out the exchange below:

Sasha Banks responded to Kushida's tweet soon after and asked him to tell Triple H to write her a check.

Tell HunTAH to write me a check! https://t.co/5aniSYjlWl — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 23, 2021

Kushida's response to Sasha Banks' tweet prompted several fans to ask WWE to give them a match pitting the duo. These two incredibly talented athletes are capable of tearing the house down if given the chance to do so.

WWE has teased various Intergender matches in a PG environment before Sasha Banks' recent bout on SmackDown

Not too long ago, Alexa Bliss challenged Randy Orton to a match on WWE RAW, but the presentation ended with The Viper teasing that he had burned Bliss alive. Sasha Banks vs. Reginald had its fair share of memorable spots, and many fans are hoping that they get to see more Intergender matches in the near future.

WWE had teased an Intergender match between Jon Moxley and Nia Jax following the 2019 Royal Rumble PPV, but nothing came of it. This was the same Royal Rumble event where Nia Jax had put down R-Truth and taken his place in the Men's Royal Rumble. During that event, Jax was on the receiving end of a devastating RKO, courtesy of Randy Orton. She was eliminated from the annual free-for-all a few seconds later.

Advertisement

Nia Jax and Randy Orton

What are your thoughts on a possible Sasha Banks vs. Kushida match somewhere down the line? Would you like it if WWE booked more Intergender contests on a regular basis? Sound off in the comments section below.