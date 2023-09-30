Current team sends a message to Bobby Lashley; viciously attacks the LWO on WWE SmackDown

The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins sent a message to Bobby Lashley during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Lashley has been trying to instill the killer instinct within the Street Profits for some time now. After the duo's defeat against LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar last week, the former WWE Champion was left disappointed by the lack of ruthlessness from The Profits.

During the latest SmackDown episode, Lashley gave the Profits an ultimatum to prove themselves. In the aftermath of the United States Championship bout between Mysterio and Escobar, the LWO duo were attacked by the Profits.

Lashley was impressed by this as he made his way out to ringside. The remaining members of LWO, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, tried to help their stablemates but to no avail, as the former tag team champions hit the Revelation on Wilde to send a statement.

In a backstage interview later that night, Mysterio and LWO challenged the newly formed faction to a match at Fastlane. It will be interesting to see if the match is made official for next week's Premium Live Event.

