Current UFC Champion calls for Roman Reigns to defeat CM Punk at WrestleMania 40 and retain the WWE Title

Current UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has shared that he wants to see a match between Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 40.

The Straight Edge Superstar made a shocking return to the company at Survivor Series last month, nearly a decade after he departed the company. He went on to sign with the RAW brand, and during one of his in-ring segments, he mentioned The Tribal Chief, setting up a future feud with the world champion. He also said he would be entering the Royal Rumble match, and if he wins the bout, he could pick The Bloodline leader as his opponent.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, UFC fighter Leon Edwards stated that he's interested in seeing Roman Reigns have a match against CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 40:

“I want Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk,” said Edwards. “That’s what I want to see.”

He added that he's excited to see Punk back in WWE:

“I’m excited that Punk is back. Those are my son’s favorites, so they’re my favorites, too.”

Finally, Leon Edwards said Roman Reigns should defeat Punk if they wrestle at WrestleMania 40:

“100 percent, I like when that happens,” said Edwards with a laugh. “I want Roman to win.”

CM Punk will have a major decision to make if he wins the 2024 Royal Rumble match

The former WWE Champion is confirmed for next year's Royal Rumble match. All he has to do to win the bout is outlast 29 other men, which will also include Cody Rhodes, this year's winner. The American Nightmare has a story that he wants to finish, and that is to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The title is currently held by Roman Reigns. If CM Punk wins the Rumble, he could challenge The Tribal Chief or his current rival Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. He'll have a big decision to make. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the upcoming 30-men match.

