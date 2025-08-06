  • home icon
Current Women’s Champion “calls the cops” on CM Punk after WWE SummerSlam following backstage joke

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Aug 06, 2025 07:22 GMT
CM Punk is former WWE Champion [Credits: WWE.com]

CM Punk has been among the top guys in WWE ever since he returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut. SummerSlam 2025 turned into a disaster for The Second City Saint when he won a WWE world title after a decade, only to lose it to Seth Rollins less than five minutes later.

However, that wasn't enough, as CM Punk recently revealed on his Instagram stories that a current Women's Champion called the cops on him following a backstage joke.

The women's champion in question is Naomi, who retained her Women's World Title in her first title defense against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on SummerSlam Sunday.

Punk posted a story on Instagram featuring the Women's World Champion on her signature scooter trolley, pretending to call someone, and revealed that he jokingly told The Glow that she needed a permit for her trolley, and she ended up calling cops on him. It was undoubtedly a joke.

Naomi is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion (Credits: CM Punk on IG)

The 37-year-old star found great success with her new heel character and has evolved into a major must-see superstar with her antics. She continues to impress the WWE Universe each passing week.

WWE Women's World Champion set for another big title defense

The Women's World Title holder, Naomi, has already emerged as a workhorse champion within the first month of her championship reign. She will be defending her title later this month at the Clash in Paris 2025, marking her second title defense in a month at a premium live event.

She successfully retained her title on SummerSlam Sunday, using her veteran in-ring antics, and she rolled up Rhea Ripley to get the win. The Glow will now face rising star and the former WWE NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer.

The Chilean Superstar punched her ticket to a title shot at Clash in Paris after winning the Battle Royale at the second edition of the Evolution PLE last month.

The bout between Naomi and Vaquer would be undoubtedly chaotic, and it will be thrilling to witness how it unfolds on the night as both women are equally matched inside the squared circle.

Edited by Harish Raj S
bell-icon Manage notifications