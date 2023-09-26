Current WWE champion has absurd reason for Dominik Mysterio's nickname

A current WWE champion took to Twitter to share a bizarre reason for Dominik Mysterio's nickname, 'Dirty Dom.' The star in question is the current Women's Tag Team Champion, Chelsea Green.

After Nia Jax's brutal attack on Green during last week's RAW, the Women's Tag Team Champion was not booked during the latest episode of the red brand. However, she made sure to engage with the fans from the comfort of her home. She was constantly tweeting throughout the episode, showing her witty side on Twitter.

One of Chelsea Green's hilarious tweets was about Dominik Mysterio, as she claimed that his nickname 'Dirty Dom' was due to the fact that he does not shampoo his hair.

"“dirty dom” cause it looks like he forgot to shampoo, rinse & REPEAT that mullet," Green wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

Dominik Mysterio retained his North American Championship on the latest episode of WWE RAW

On the latest episode of RAW, Dominik Mysterio was all set to face off against Dragon Lee with the NXT North American Championship on the line. Both stars showed a great display of action, and it looked like Lee was going to win his first championship.

However, Dirty Dom showed why he is the champion as he retained the title after hitting a Frog Splash on his opponent.

Dominik has now retained his NXT North American Championship twice without any help from his Judgment Day teammates. He has improved his in-ring ability and his mic skills as well. The future looks even brighter for The Judgment Day star.

After facing the NXT star, Dominik Mysterio was supposed to go one-on-one against Mustafa Ali at No Mercy on September 30. However, the latter was recently released by the company, and it remains to be seen who would be Dirty Dom's next opponent.

