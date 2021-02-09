Current WWE Champion announced as the next guest on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

Last week, Randy Orton complained to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin that he has yet to appear on an episode of Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. Austin replied to Orton and told him to have some patience.

But patience must be a virtue for The Viper as it was announced this evening that WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will be the next guest on the show. The episode featuring The Boss is scheduled to air on February 21 following the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

2020 was quite the year for Banks in and out of the ring. From becoming a Grand Slam Champion to having a featured role in the hit Star Wars television show, The Mandalorian on Disney +, The Blueprint of WWE SmackDown's stock is rising higher than ever before.

Banks was also named the number one wrestler in the world by Sports Illustrated for 2020, a list that included men and women from every wrestling company on the planet. An accomplishment that can't be understated.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks to be the next guest on Broken Skull Sessions

Stone Cold Steve Austin did a fabulous job with Broken Skull Sessions in 2020, making wrestlers open up and letting the WWE Universe see a different side of them.

From The Undertaker to Drew McIntyre, Austin made sure that you walked away from watching his show with new knowledge about your favorite WWE Superstars.

Banks has been very outspoken in her interviews over the years, so being a guest on Broken Skull Sessions seems like the perfect fit for the current SmackDown Women's Champion.

What will Banks reveal to Austin on Broken Skull Sessions that her fanbase doesn't already know? We will find out soon enough.

Advertisement

Are you excited about Sasha Banks on Broken Skull Sessions? What question do you hope Austin will ask her? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.