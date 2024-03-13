Current WWE champion attacked ahead of major match

A current WWE champion was attacked by his opponent ahead of his major match.

Upon making his NXT debut, Oba Femi has towered over his opponents due to his impressive physique. This has helped him pick up wins over anyone he has faced in the ring so far.

Despite competing in WWE NXT for over a year, Oba Femi didn't come into the spotlight until the Break Out Tournament. He decimated all his opponents and won the tournament, earning him a title contract.

Femi then cashed in the Break Out contract on Dragon Lee and became the new NXT North American Champion. He had no problem defeating Lee in a rematch and even destroyed Lexis King in their match.

Despite his recent path of destruction, Brooks Jensen challenged him to a match on NXT this week. To make matters worse, the challenger tried to attack the North American Champion while he was being interviewed on his way into the arena. Josh Briggs had to come out to restrain him.

Check out the incident here:

This attack will only make Oba Femi angrier, which might not bode well for Brooks Jensen.

