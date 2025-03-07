Current WWE champion attacked suddenly

A current WWE champion appeared at a recent show. However, he was attacked suddenly.

Oba Femi has been a force in the ring for quite some time now. After establishing himself as a dominant NXT North American Champion, he went after and won the NXT Title. Since then, there has been no one who can stop him. However, it looks like he might've met his match.

On the NXT episode following Vengeance Day 2025, Oba Femi was confronted by Moose, hinting at a possible feud. The Ruler then challenged Moose to a title match at NXT Roadblock, which the latter accepted.

With the title match just a few days away, both men came face to face again tonight on TNA iMPACT. The Ruler pointed out that while Moose has beaten some big stars, he has never beaten Oba. He also promised that he would retain his title at Roadblock. However, Moose promised to dethrone Oba Femi and walk away with the WWE NXT Title.

As things escalated, Femi asked Moose to get rid of the security so they could fight. JDC told the security team that the first person who laid out Oba would be part of their faction. The security team rushed The Ruler. However, the NXT Champion had no problem taking them out. The System got involved, and the numbers game was too much for Oba to handle. Moose laid out Oba and stood tall with the WWE NXT Championship and the X-Division Championship to close the show.

It will be interesting to see whether Oba Femi will be able to retain his NXT Championship at Roadblock.

