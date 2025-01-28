  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Current WWE champion beating Nick Aldis and taking the authority role should happen, says veteran (Exclusive)

Current WWE champion beating Nick Aldis and taking the authority role should happen, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Jan 28, 2025 08:32 GMT
Nick Aldis is the current SmackDown General Manager (Image from WWE.com)
Nick Aldis is the current SmackDown General Manager (Image from WWE.com)

Nick Aldis has firmly established himself in WWE as the General Manager of SmackDown. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Gunther should beat the official to take over his authority role on the blue brand.

Nick Aldis debuted in WWE in 2023. While many expected the 38-year-old to be an active in-ring competitor, he was revealed as the General Manager of SmackDown. The former NWA Champion has done a tremendous job in the official role, establishing his authority on the blue brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that two babyface General Managers add nothing to WWE programming. The veteran suggested that Gunther should beat Aldis to take over his powers.

also-read-trending Trending
"What’s the point of having two babyface authority figures? What’s the point of that? They doing nothing with Gunther, absolutely nothing. Have Gunther get into it with Aldis and have Gunther challenge Aldis to a match. Gunther puts his title up, and Aldis puts up his authority. Now you have Gunther go over. Now he’s a champion running the show."

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Russo also added that Gunther should take over the GM role and hand it over to Ludwig Kaiser.

"Now you get it. Kaiser would be great in that role. With the 14 million girls who are absolutely doing nothing, Kaiser has an assistant. Right there, we got three guys over." [From 45:46 onwards]
youtube-cover

Despite being effectively retired, Nick Aldis has not ruled out returning to the squared circle. However, fans are still waiting for the SmackDown General Manager to have his first match in WWE.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी