Current WWE champion beating Nick Aldis and taking the authority role should happen, says veteran (Exclusive)

Nick Aldis has firmly established himself in WWE as the General Manager of SmackDown. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Gunther should beat the official to take over his authority role on the blue brand.

Nick Aldis debuted in WWE in 2023. While many expected the 38-year-old to be an active in-ring competitor, he was revealed as the General Manager of SmackDown. The former NWA Champion has done a tremendous job in the official role, establishing his authority on the blue brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that two babyface General Managers add nothing to WWE programming. The veteran suggested that Gunther should beat Aldis to take over his powers.

"What’s the point of having two babyface authority figures? What’s the point of that? They doing nothing with Gunther, absolutely nothing. Have Gunther get into it with Aldis and have Gunther challenge Aldis to a match. Gunther puts his title up, and Aldis puts up his authority. Now you have Gunther go over. Now he’s a champion running the show."

Russo also added that Gunther should take over the GM role and hand it over to Ludwig Kaiser.

"Now you get it. Kaiser would be great in that role. With the 14 million girls who are absolutely doing nothing, Kaiser has an assistant. Right there, we got three guys over." [From 45:46 onwards]

Despite being effectively retired, Nick Aldis has not ruled out returning to the squared circle. However, fans are still waiting for the SmackDown General Manager to have his first match in WWE.

