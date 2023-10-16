Current WWE champion can't believe what Matt Cardona is doing after he tears off his clothes

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has reacted to her husband Matt Cardona's latest post on twitter.

The married couple were a huge attraction on the independent wrestling scene, before Chelsea Green made a return to the Stamford-based company earlier this year. While Green is one half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Cardona continues to cement his legacy on the independent circuit as the 'Indy God'.

Cardona recently posted a clip of him tearing his own shirt off during a show. Green has now shockingly reacted to her husband's latest post.

Chelsea Green was last seen in action during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where she was involved in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis.

Matt Cardona talked about signing with WWE or AEW

Matt Cardona, popularly known to fans as Zack Ryder, has talked about his conditions to sign with WWE or AEW.

Since his release from the Stamford-based company in 2020, Cardona has established himself to be one of the top stars on the independent circuit. In an interview with the Wrestling Inc., the former Intercontinental Champion said that it would take a lot of convincing for him to sign with a top promotion.

"It would take a lot of convincing. Listen, I’m a businessman. I would have a conversation with anybody who call me, but it would take the two C’s: Cash and Creative. Of course, there’s no promises with creative, but the intention would have to be there. I don’t want to just be a guy on a roster. Been there, done that, it’s great, and I get it if you’re fine with that," Cardona stated. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see if the above mentioned promotions try to push for the signature of Cardona anytime soon.

