Current WWE champion breaks character at live event, forgets she's a heel

WWE is now on The Road to WrestleMania XL and one star who is expected to be part of the show is Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane.

Sane and Asuka are expected to defend their title as part of the show, but a match for the Women's Tag Team Championship is yet to be announced. Ahead of the penultimate episode of RAW before the PLE, Sane was part of WWE's live event in Rockford Illinois last night where she was seen at ringside during Becky Lynch's entrance.

Fans have shared a video of Sane forgetting that she was supposed to be a heel and signing autographs at ringside before remembering that she should be trying to attack Becky Lynch.

This isn't the first time that Sane has forgotten she should be a heel, since several videos have been shared in the past, including when she returned to Saudi Arabia last year and wanted to celebrate with the fans.

Sane worked as a face in WWE as part of her first run with the company and it appeared that she was much more suited to that role. At present Damage CTRL is heel and it seems that Sane is having issues remembering to ignore the fans.

What role will Asuka and Kairi Sane play at WWE WrestleMania XL?

The Kabuki Warriors might have to defend their title in a multi-women Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 40. Several teams would like the chance to battle the champions including Piper Niven and Chelsea Green; Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae; and even Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile.

There is also the team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark who should not be overlooked despite their recent defeat to the Kabuki Warriors. On SmackDown Asuka and Sane could have met their match in Naomi and Bianca Belair since the EST came to help Naomi from Damage CTRL last week on SmackDown.

With WrestleMania XL less than two weeks away, it is unclear what the company is currently planning for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Iyo Sky will be defending against Bayley so Damage CTRL will definitely have some presence at the Show of Shows.

