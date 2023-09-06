Current WWE champion breaks silence after blockbuster challenge laid out by Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton has sent a message to Becky Lynch after the latest episode of NXT.

Stratton defended her NXT Women's Championship against Kiana James during the show. She successfully retained the title after executing the double jump moonsault to secure the win.

After the bout, Becky Lynch appeared on the titantron. She noted how the NXT Women's Championship was the only accolade left for her to achieve in WWE.

The Man announced that she would return to NXT next week to challenge Stratton for the championship in the main event. After the show, the champ sent a message to Big Time Becks asking her to bring it on.

"BRING IT MISS BIG TIME," Stratton wrote.

This will be Lynch's first appearance on NXT since November 2019, when she faced Rhea Ripley in singles competition. Stratton had mentioned the six-time women's champion during a segment a few weeks back.

The duo was also seen during a backstage segment at WWE Payback last week when Stratton apologized to Lynch for referring to the latter as a former NXT Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see if the Man can secure the only championship that has eluded her.

