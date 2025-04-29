Current WWE champion breaks silence after major title match announced; fires brutal shots at Becky Lynch

A current WWE champion fired brutal shots at Becky Lynch in a recent backstage promo. The name in question is set to defend her title against The Man at WWE Backlash.

Big Time Becks turned heel last week on RAW after she attacked Lyra Valkyria following an unsuccessful Women's Tag Team Title defense against The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The Women's Intercontinental Champion confronted Becky Lynch last night on the red brand, leading to the announcement of their showdown at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event. Valkyria was able to get the upper hand on the veteran, but Lynch turned the tables when she took out the champion on the entrance ramp.

WWE recently posted a video of Lyra Valkyria speaking into the camera after their segment on RAW. The 28-year-old noted that she failed to see the reality of Becky Lynch because of her admiration for the fellow Irish-born woman. She accused the former Women's World Champion of talking too much, stepping on people, and leaving.

"Did you see how quickly she [Becky Lynch] ran away from me in that ring? She actually could not have gotten out of that ring any faster. She's actually always been like this, and I have never noticed because I had stars in my eyes. She's always been running her mouth, stepping on people, and then leaving. And it took me till now to see it. Because even back as far as NXT, she told me that I was this big hope, but she made me feel so great about myself," Lyra said.

Lyra added that Becky Lynch ruined her dream and Bayley's. She issued an apology to The Role Model before claiming she was going to defeat The Man for both of them.

"I was her hope all right, and she just waited until WrestleMania to cash it in, and she ruined my dream. She ruined Bayley's dream. Look, if you're watching this, you don't have to answer my text. Just know that I am truly, truly sorry. And at Backlash, I'm gonna beat that throat-cutting, backstabbing liar, and I'm going to do it for both of us," Valkyria added.

You can check out the following X/Twitter post for her comments:

Becky Lynch reveals she attacked Bayley ahead of WrestleMania 41

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley were slated to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 41. However, Lynch replaced The Role Model after the latter was taken out by a mystery attacker backstage.

Last night on the red brand, Lynch stated she was the one who took out Bayley. The 38-year-old reasoned that The Role Model had done the same to her on multiple occasions in the past, and she was only getting even.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley shows up at WWE Backlash to help Lyra Valkyria retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship.

