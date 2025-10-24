Current WWE Champion breaks silence after potential injury on RAW

WWE is having something of an injury crisis at the moment and things may have just gotten worse.

Stephanie Vaquer was part of a match on RAW against Roxanne Perez, where she was able to pick up the win, only to be attacked by Raquel Rodriguez following the bout.

It was as part of the brawl following the match that Vaquer jumped from the top rope and slipped and fell. It was then reported, following the show, it appears that Vaquer may have confirmed a leg injury.

On her Instagram stories, she shared a video of her back at the Performance Center, where she was rehabilitating her knee.

Stephanie could have injured herself

Stephanie Vaquer is the current Women's Champion on RAW, and after Seth Rollins was injured at Crown Jewel, this would be a massive blow for the company.

Roxanne Perez has already made it clear she wants a shot at the Women's Championship, but on RAW, Vaquer was able to reveal that she had backup of her own when Nikki Bella appeared to help her overcome the attack.

Stephanie Vaquer has made history in WWE over the past year

Stephanie Vaquer has won four different championships over the past year and it seems that she has so much more to do in WWE.

That being said, WWE has been handed quite a blow with injuries in recent months with Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, Kevin Owens, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Jacob Fatu and many others all on the injured list at the moment.

Several of those stars are not expected to return for a number of months, since the likes of Rollins, Owens and Morgan have all undergone surgery and are now on the long road of rehab that could take them into 2026.

Vaquer may be rehabbing her knee following the fall to ensure that she's ok to return to RAW next week.

