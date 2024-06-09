Current WWE Champion cancels upcoming appearance; has major title defense in 6 days

A current champion in WWE will not be making an appearance ahead of their major title defense next weekend. The company is building toward WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland next Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland.

Bayley is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Piper Niven at the premium live event in Scotland. NXT Battleground will be taking place later tonight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The Role Model wanted to attend the show in person but made an unfortunate announcement today on social media.

The former Damage CTRL member shared that although she wanted to be at Battleground tonight, but was under the weather and needed to be ready for her title defense at Clash at the Castle: Scotland in six days.

"I had planned to fly to Vegas and be there live for tonight’s show, but unfortunately I caught a cold and I need to be 100% for Clash! So I’m resting at home but I’m gonna do some live tweeting and maybe IG live for this historic show tonight. I’m so proud of @WWENXT," she wrote.

Bayley shares what she wants to see from current champion in WWE

Jade Cargill is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair. WWE Women's Champion, Bayley, recently shared what she was hoping to see from the 31-year-old star.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, in an exclusive interview earlier this year, the veteran noted that Cargill was a unique performer and she was excited to have her in the women's division. She also said that she was hoping to see consistency, work ethic, and a connection with the crowd moving forward from the former AEW star.

"I'm excited to have her. I think she's a very unique performer. Obviously, she has the look, so I'm interested to see what she brings to the division because I'm all about watching the division grow and what you can bring to the table, and I need to see consistency, I need to see you out there working, and I need to see that connection with the fans because I take this very personally," said Bayley. [2:23 – 2:44]

Piper Niven has never held a major singles championship in the company but has the opportunity to do so next weekend. It will be interesting to see who leaves Clash at the Castle: Scotland as the reigning Women's Champion.

