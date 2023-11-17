Current WWE champion explains why he thinks The Rock is the new Hulk Hogan

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has shared his thoughts on why he thinks The Rock is comparable to Hulk Hogan.

The People's Champion and The Hulkster are regarded by many as two of the greatest wrestlers of all time, as they have both enjoyed success in the squared circle and in acting as well. Hulk Hogan was the biggest name in the industry during the height of his career, while Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the most highly-paid actors in Hollywood right now.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Gunther was asked to share his thoughts on some of the past superstars who have held the coveted Intercontinental Title. When The Rock's name was brought up, The Ring General stated that the former is the new Hulk Hogan.

"I think he's the new Hulk Hogan, I think, in terms of if you ask random people on the street in some random country, they will say The Rock and connect it with wrestling, and most famous, but I categorize him as a showman as well," Gunther said.

The Rock comments on what Vince McMahon told him after his second WWE match

The Rock made his official WWE debut at Survivor Series in 1996. Although his early run in the company was underwhelming, he went on to become a huge world-renowned star.

During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, The Rock stated that after his second match in WWE, former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon told him that he was not ready for the big time.

"[After my second match] I met with Vince. He said, 'you're not ready for WWE, you're not ready for the big time. I'm going to send you down to Tennessee, and that's where you're going to learn how to work.' He said, 'but you're going to go down there, you learn how to cut your teeth down there, learn how to work, learn the business and when you're ready, if you're ready, I'll bring you up,'" The Rock said.

The Great One made a surprise return to WWE during an episode of SmackDown and provided fans with an unforgettable moment. During the show, he hit Austin Theory with a Rock Bottom and The People's Elbow. It will be interesting to see when his next appearance will be in the squared circle.

