Current WWE champion gives CPR to Finn Balor after he falls to the ground at recent live event

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Aug 28, 2025 18:46 GMT
Finn Balor had a rough outing! (Image from WWE.com)
Finn Balor had a rough outing (Image from wwe.com)

Finn Balor received 'CPR' from one of his close friends at a recently concluded WWE Live event. The incident involving Balor and JD McDonagh occurred after The Prince fell to the ground following his match at the Leeds house show.

WWE is currently on tour in Europe, with its upcoming premium live event scheduled to take place in Paris this weekend. While only five matches have been announced for Clash in Paris so far, many notable names are part of the tour and have been competing at various house shows across different cities.

The WWE roster stopped over in Leeds on August 27 for another action-packed live event. Finn Balor was also in action on the show, where he teamed up with fellow World Tag Team Champion JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio to take on CM Punk, Penta, and Sami Zayn in the main event.

The babyfaces picked up the win to conclude the evening. However, that was not the end of the night for Balor, as he fell to the ground after the loss and had to be given CPR by McDonagh to get back up.

Please note: Balor was absolutely fine after the match, and the CPR angle was just McDonagh and Balor being dramatic and goofy, as stars often are during house shows.

Finn Balor is not on the WWE Clash in Paris match card

Finn Balor has been part of WWE for over a decade and is a former world champion in the company. Despite being the current World Tag Team Champion, The Prince won't be on the match card for Clash in Paris.

Balor and McDonagh won back the World Tag Team Championship last month after defeating Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. However, The Judgment Day has defended the gold on just one occasion since then. The Prince was in action on RAW this past Monday, where he suffered a loss to AJ Styles in a singles match.

Fans have been waiting for Finn Balor to embark on a singles run. However, it seems like the storyline is on hold due to Liv Morgan's injury, as The Judgment Day looked set to implode after Roxanne Perez was brought into the fold by The Prince.

Vivek Sharma

Edited by Pratik Singh
