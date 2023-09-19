Current WWE champion left frustrated after RAW; will be filing a complaint soon

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green sent a message following the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Green and Piper Niven were scheduled to face the newly formed team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark during the latest episode of RAW.

However, the match came to a premature end when Nia Jax popped out of nowhere and attacked Niven mid-match. She later attacked all the women involved in the contest, including Chelsea Green, who was hit by the running hip attack.

Green has since posted a message on Twitter expressing her frustrations. She said that what Jax did was against the rules and she was going to file a complaint.

"THIS IS LITERALLY AGAINST THE RULES. I will absolutely be filing a complaint," Green shared.

Check out the tweet below:

Nia Jax continued to grab the headlines this week after her return during the main event championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez last week. The Irresistible Force has put the entire women's division on notice after injuring both Ripley and Rodriguez.

It will be interesting to see if Green reaches out to upper management or even Triple H in the coming days.

