Current WWE champion left hurt by match; says he doesn't give a "sh**" anymore

Ricochet sent out a message on social media after his loss to Ilja Dragunov in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament on WWE RAW this week. He was disappointed with himself for the outcome of the match.

The current WWE Speed Champion sent out a clip on X stating that whenever he's involved in an important match, he keeps falling short even though he gives it his best and challenges himself. Ricochet was not happy at all that he couldn't put away The Mad Dragon to advance to the next round of the tournament.

"Here we find ourselves in a very familiar spot. It seems no matter what I do, I could train, I can challenge myself, I can give everything I got. But it seems that it's never enough. Not when it counts it's never enough, so I find myself in this situation almost every week. I find myself in this position," said Ricochet.

In the tweet, he wrote:

"Honestly, who gives a s**t anymore."

You can check out the tweet and the clip here.

Ricochet has never won the King of the Ring tournament before, and he unfortunately missed his chance to win it this year. It'll be interesting to see which male and female WWE Superstar will wear the crown this year.

Who are your picks for the King and Queen of the Ring? Sound off using the discuss button!