Current WWE champion makes a bold claim about Triple H's era

The WWE product is now in its Paul "Triple H" Levesque Era, which was announced by Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 40. The former United States Champion Austin Theory recently made a major statement about the new era while taking a shot at the legendary Attitude Era.

A-Town Down and Grayson Waller won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at The Showcase of the Immortals. Later on, in an edition of SmackDown, The King of Kings renamed this title and presented Grayson Waller and Theory with the new WWE Tag Team Championships.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, the 26-year-old star heavily praised the new regime of Paul Levesque, stating that it's a good feeling to witness sold-out live shows and premium live events across the world.

"It's really cool, man, with Triple H in charge. It's been such an exciting time. Man, it's really cool to be able to go to live events, and they're all sold out. Premium Live Events: We're not staying in the United States half the time. Like we're in Australia, we're in France; you know, we go to the UK; we do all these things, man. And all these shows are packed. And even when I'm just doing like meet and greets and things now, you know, in Australia, I did a meet and greet, and it was 300 people in the middle of the mall to see Austin Theory."

The former United States Champion also mentioned that Triple H's era has undeniably surpassed the WWE Attitude Era. Theory said:

"And WWE is just at an all-time high now. I mean, you can't deny it. I think we're well over the Attitude Era. I think we've topped that, you know. I think this era has just solidified a new world and professional wrestling, and Triple H's the man. You know, he's always working, always coming up with these ideas, always just pushing us all forward and motivating us." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

WWE Women's Champion Bayley targets Triple H's approval

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley defeated her former ally and a member of the Damage CTRL IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Championship. She also successfully defended her title against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a triple-threat match at Backlash France.

Speaking on an episode of WWE's The Bump, The Role Model mentioned she wanted to show The Game and fans that she has a lot to offer as a champion.

"I want to know what’s next. I’m excited to see what’s next. I got the first defense out of the way. I want this to be different than I’ve ever done anything before. This year I think cements my legacy and who I am and what I bring to the WWE, and I obviously still have a lot of work to do, I think, to show the WWE Universe and to show Triple H and to show everybody what I can bring and who I am, and I’m excited to do that," said Bayley.

The WWE Universe is now excited to see what Triple H has in store for the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.