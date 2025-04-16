Current WWE champion nearly beaten by TWO stars at the same time; Wes Lee makes the save

A current WWE champion was nearly defeated by two stars on tonight's NXT show. However, Wes Lee made the save.

It's only been a few weeks since Ricky Saints won the NXT North American Championship. However, the competition for the title is quickly picking up. Last week on the black and silver brand, Ethan Page, Wes Lee, Eddy Thorpe, and Lexis King campaigned for a shot at the gold. Hence, a Fatal Four-Way Match was announced for tonight's show.

The match quickly turned personal after Ethan Page shoved Eddy Thorpe into Ricky Saints, who was on commentary. This infuriated the North American Champion, and he got in Page's face. As a result, the referee ejected him from the match.

During the bout, Lexis King, who is the current NXT Heritage Cup Champion, was locked in a Boston crab by Ethan Page. Eddy Thorpe seized the opportunity and locked in the crossface as well. King was about to tap when Wes Lee entered the ring and grabbed his hand just in time. Thorpe then released his hold to attack Lee, and the match continued.

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to face Ricky Saints for the NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver.

