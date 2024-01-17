Current WWE champion offers prediction on major upcoming match

A current WWE champion just predicted who will win an upcoming match with major stakes.

A couple of weeks ago, Lyra Valkyria shocked the world when she defeated Becky Lynch to become the new NXT Women's Champion. Since then, she has proved herself to be a fighting champion who has defended the title against all challengers.

Last week on WWE NXT, Lyra Valkyria announced a battle royal between all the women in NXT where the final four women will compete in a fatal four-way match, with the winner facing her for the NXT Women's Championship.

With the match set to take place tonight, Lyra Valkyria has just offered her prediction as to who will win the battle royal. According to the NXT Women's Champion, it could come down to Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Thea Hail, or Kelani Jordan.

"So, the thing about a battle royal, it's anyone's game. It's anyone's chance to step up and put themselves in the title picture. If it's me in there, I'm wondering how I'm going to get Lash Legend over the top rope. She's a powerhouse, so this type of match, I'd say the odds are in her favor. But then again, you also got Fallon Henley, who just beat a former NXT Women's Champion in Tiffany [Stratton], and then.....my wild card guess.....Thea Hail. Tiny ball of chaos, I don't understand her.....no, Kelani! Kelani's innovative. She's gonna step up in here. Honestly, tonight's anyone's game."

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

Who do you think will win this match? Sound off in the comments section.

